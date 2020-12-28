Analyzing The Price Action In Greenpro Capital Stock Today

Greenpro Capital’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Greenpro Capital’s (NASDAQ: GRNQ) stock has been rising Monday, up 98.04% to a price of $2.36. The stock’s volume is currently 61.94 million, which is roughly 7959.21% of its recent 30-day volume average of 778.24 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Greenpro Capital shares are trading higher after the company announced it plans to set up a Bitcoin fund for investment.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Greenpro Capital’s stock was $1.52 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $3.12 and a low of $0.21 in the past 52 weeks.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.