Why Foresight Autonomous Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Foresight Autonomous's Stock Today

Foresight Autonomous’s (NASDAQ: FRSX) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 53.25% to a price of $4.6. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 59.42 million, about 743.22% of its recent 30-day volume average of 8.00 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Foresight Autonomous shares are trading higher on continued momentum. Strength appears to be in reaction to reports of Apple working on a self-driving EV. NOTE: Foresight's technology can be used in autonomous vehicles.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.22 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $3.4 and as low as $0.46.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.