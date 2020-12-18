Why Amyris's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Amyris's Stock Today

Amyris’s (NASDAQ: AMRS) stock is trading up 15.56% to a price of $4.67. The stock’s current volume for the day is 3.52 million, which is approximately 80.43% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.37 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Amyris shares are trading higher after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.35 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Amyris’s stock was $2.78 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $6.07 and a low of $1.4 in the past 52 weeks.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.