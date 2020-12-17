Meet Datasea, A 2020 Benzinga Small Cap Conference Participant

Benzinga held its inaugural Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, a day of dealmaking, networking, and learning, on Dec. 8-9, 2020.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change, Benzinga presents Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS).

About: Founded in 2014, Datasea is a Chinese technology provider specializing in smart security solutions and edtech. The company leverages big data and proprietary analytics to advance China’s Smart City initiatives.

In the simplest way possible: Datasea provides access to technology solutions that make China a safer place.

Core Offer Unpacked: Datasea caters to the rising demand for smart security technologies.

“The smart security industry has witnessed a significant tailwind in the past few years both domestically, here in China, and globally,” said Henry Sun, director of capital at Datasea. “More specifically, as our industry gathers more attention, the demand within segments such as schools, scenic areas, and public communities continues to grow.”

Further, the firm’s core technologies include adaptable algorithms and big data platforms that deliver access to security insights and modeling capabilities.

“A key market we’re focusing on is Smart Cities -- this particular segment reached about $1.1 trillion globally, last year,” Sun said in a discussion on the firm’s core platforms which integrate with security hardware and pattern recognition to identify and track risks.

Recent Developments: In light of the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Datasea amped up its efforts around public health care threat monitoring.

Through Datasea’s system, authorities can identify the abnormal health statuses of infected individuals and track movement. Platform users can then streamline case reporting and treatment efforts.

“In light of global pandemic, we have leveraged our platforms and helped develop an additional system called PandemicPrevention and Control. The sole purpose of this system is to monitor public health care for our users.”

The system has three core functions: non-contact and accurate temperature measurement, mask recognition, and face comparison.

“Our system enhances hardwired devices to more efficiently acquire, consolidate, and analyze data, to show the conditions of target individuals and areas.”

Prospects For Growth: Going forward, Datasea looks to be on the front lines of innovation in data-driven security. It will accomplish this via a multi-tiered, go-to-market strategy that leverages a large sales team, partnerships, and online marketing to equip prospective users with the tools to increase safety in public spaces.

“We have a diversified customer base, and schools and public communities are our most important clients in the industry, to whom, we provide the most comprehensive products,” Sun said.