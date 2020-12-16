Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 16, 2020
Upgrades
- For Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY), Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the third quarter, Amplify Energy had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Amplify Energy shows a 52-week-high of 7.58 and a 52-week-low of 0.4925. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.23.
- For Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. In the third quarter, Dominion Energy showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 90.89 and a 52-week-low of 57.79. Dominion Energy closed at $75.47 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Waters Corp (NYSE: WAT) from Sell to Neutral. Waters earned $2.16 in the third quarter, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 247.52 and a 52-week-low of 154.39. Waters closed at $244.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE: OC) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Owens-Corning showed an EPS of $1.70, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 76.87 and a 52-week-low of 28.56. At the end of the last trading period, Owens-Corning closed at $74.61.
- For NuVasive Inc (NASDAQ: NUVA), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. In the third quarter, NuVasive showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NuVasive shows a 52-week-high of 81.91 and a 52-week-low of 28.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.87.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. NetApp earned $1.05 in the second quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 65.38 and a 52-week-low of 34.66. NetApp closed at $62.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE: MRO) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Marathon Oil showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 14.07 and a 52-week-low of 3.02. At the end of the last trading period, Marathon Oil closed at $6.91.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. HP earned $0.62 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 23.93 and a 52-week-low of 12.54. At the end of the last trading period, HP closed at $23.71.
- According to DZ Bank, the prior rating for General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) was changed from Sell to Hold. General Electric earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 13.26 and a 52-week-low of 5.48. At the end of the last trading period, General Electric closed at $11.12.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Exxon Mobil showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 71.37 and a 52-week-low of 30.11. At the end of the last trading period, Exxon Mobil closed at $43.04.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Earthstone Energy earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Earthstone Energy shows a 52-week-high of 7.23 and a 52-week-low of 1.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.03.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) was changed from Hold to Buy. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned $3.76 in the third quarter, compared to $3.82 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 1384.4612 and a 52-week-low of 415.0. Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $1347.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to the current rating Outperform. For the first quarter, Palo Alto Networks had an EPS of $1.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of 318.7 and a 52-week-low of 125.47. At the end of the last trading period, Palo Alto Networks closed at $317.44.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for The Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, Hain Celestial Group had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Hain Celestial Group shows a 52-week-high of 38.75 and a 52-week-low of 18.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.83.
- For Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. For the third quarter, Zynga had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Zynga shows a 52-week-high of 10.69 and a 52-week-low of 5.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.12.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Twitter had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Twitter shows a 52-week-high of 53.4843 and a 52-week-low of 20.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.85.
Downgrades
- For Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN), Berenberg downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Vail Resorts earned $3.82 in the first quarter, compared to $2.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vail Resorts shows a 52-week-high of 300.0 and a 52-week-low of 125.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $276.05.
- For Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. For the third quarter, Thermo Fisher Scientific had an EPS of $5.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.94. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 532.5709 and a 52-week-low of 250.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific closed at $470.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Teradata showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teradata shows a 52-week-high of 27.79 and a 52-week-low of 17.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.29.
- According to B. Riley FBR, the prior rating for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Quanta Services earned $1.40 in the third quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 73.98 and a 52-week-low of 23.77. Quanta Services closed at $69.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Moderna earned $0.59 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 178.5 and a 52-week-low of 17.68. Moderna closed at $147.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Insulet Corp (NASDAQ: PODD), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Insulet earned $0.17 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 269.415 and a 52-week-low of 121.0. Insulet closed at $241.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Fitbit showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 7.34 and a 52-week-low of 5.85. At the end of the last trading period, Fitbit closed at $7.17.
- Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Etsy had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of Etsy shows a 52-week-high of 179.93 and a 52-week-low of 29.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $177.80.
- For Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Edwards Lifesciences earned $0.51 in the third quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Edwards Lifesciences shows a 52-week-high of 245.71 and a 52-week-low of 66.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.14.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spotify Technology shows a 52-week-high of 346.4399 and a 52-week-low of 109.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $327.28.
- Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Airbus had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of 29.35 and a 52-week-low of 13.0. At the end of the last trading period, Airbus closed at $27.93.
- For Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the third quarter, Moderna showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Moderna shows a 52-week-high of 178.5 and a 52-week-low of 17.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $147.22.
- According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALXN) was changed from Buy to Hold. Alexion Pharmaceuticals earned $3.24 in the third quarter, compared to $2.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 160.03 and a 52-week-low of 72.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $157.91.
- For Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Tyson Foods had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 94.24 and a 52-week-low of 42.57. Tyson Foods closed at $68.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Electronic Arts had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 147.36 and a 52-week-low of 85.69. Electronic Arts closed at $140.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Overweight to Underweight. JetBlue Airways earned $1.75 in the third quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JetBlue Airways shows a 52-week-high of 21.6501 and a 52-week-low of 6.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.82.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) was changed from Overweight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $2.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 47.4998 and a 52-week-low of 7.01. Spirit Airlines closed at $26.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- For United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Underweight. United Airlines Holdings earned $8.16 in the third quarter, compared to $4.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 90.57 and a 52-week-low of 17.8. At the end of the last trading period, United Airlines Holdings closed at $47.46.
- RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Pfizer had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of 43.0797 and a 52-week-low of 27.88. At the end of the last trading period, Pfizer closed at $38.72.
- For Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Aptiv showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 125.76 and a 52-week-low of 29.22. At the end of the last trading period, Aptiv closed at $122.64.
Initiations
- With a current rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO). The price target seems to have been set at $210.00 for Take-Two Interactive. Take-Two Interactive earned $1.99 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 203.69 and a 52-week-low of 100.0. At the end of the last trading period, Take-Two Interactive closed at $194.70.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Nikola is set to $20.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Nikola's EPS was $0.16. The current stock performance of Nikola shows a 52-week-high of 93.99 and a 52-week-low of 16.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.48.
- Panmure initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kosmos Energy is set to $2.89. For the third quarter, Kosmos Energy had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Kosmos Energy shows a 52-week-high of 6.79 and a 52-week-low of 0.501. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.17.
- With a current rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Airgain. In the third quarter, Airgain showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 14.96 and a 52-week-low of 5.63. Airgain closed at $13.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions Inc (NYSE: DMS). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Digital Media Solutions. In the third quarter, Digital Media Solutions earned $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 10.66 and a 52-week-low of 6.32. Digital Media Solutions closed at $9.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, Berenberg initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Concert Pharmaceuticals. In the third quarter, Concert Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Concert Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 13.5 and a 52-week-low of 5.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.79.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Axsome Therapeutics is set to $120.00. In the third quarter, Axsome Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 109.94 and a 52-week-low of 35.44. Axsome Therapeutics closed at $80.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aprea Therapeutics is set to $37.00. For the third quarter, Aprea Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.29. The current stock performance of Aprea Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of 53.11 and a 52-week-low of 19.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.73.
- With a current rating of Buy, Berenberg initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Aldeyra Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Aldeyra Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of 8.7 and a 52-week-low of 1.48. At the end of the last trading period, Aldeyra Therapeutics closed at $6.89.
- With a current rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD). The price target seems to have been set at $69.00 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. For the third quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 58.72 and a 52-week-low of 30.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.57.
- With a current rating of Outperform, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Cogent Biosciences. Cogent Biosciences earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cogent Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of 14.44 and a 52-week-low of 8.4. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.53.
- For CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. CVR Energy earned $0.57 in the third quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 43.08 and a 52-week-low of 9.81. CVR Energy closed at $15.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lazard is set to $49.00. Lazard earned $0.67 in the third quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 44.95 and a 52-week-low of 20.94. Lazard closed at $41.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC), Seaport Global initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the third quarter, Moelis & Co showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Moelis & Co shows a 52-week-high of 46.13 and a 52-week-low of 22.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.82.
