Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 16, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2020 11:25am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • For Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY), Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the third quarter, Amplify Energy had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Amplify Energy shows a 52-week-high of 7.58 and a 52-week-low of 0.4925. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.23.
  • For Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. In the third quarter, Dominion Energy showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 90.89 and a 52-week-low of 57.79. Dominion Energy closed at $75.47 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Waters Corp (NYSE: WAT) from Sell to Neutral. Waters earned $2.16 in the third quarter, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 247.52 and a 52-week-low of 154.39. Waters closed at $244.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE: OC) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Owens-Corning showed an EPS of $1.70, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 76.87 and a 52-week-low of 28.56. At the end of the last trading period, Owens-Corning closed at $74.61.
  • For NuVasive Inc (NASDAQ: NUVA), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. In the third quarter, NuVasive showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NuVasive shows a 52-week-high of 81.91 and a 52-week-low of 28.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.87.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. NetApp earned $1.05 in the second quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 65.38 and a 52-week-low of 34.66. NetApp closed at $62.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE: MRO) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Marathon Oil showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 14.07 and a 52-week-low of 3.02. At the end of the last trading period, Marathon Oil closed at $6.91.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. HP earned $0.62 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 23.93 and a 52-week-low of 12.54. At the end of the last trading period, HP closed at $23.71.
  • According to DZ Bank, the prior rating for General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) was changed from Sell to Hold. General Electric earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 13.26 and a 52-week-low of 5.48. At the end of the last trading period, General Electric closed at $11.12.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Exxon Mobil showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 71.37 and a 52-week-low of 30.11. At the end of the last trading period, Exxon Mobil closed at $43.04.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Earthstone Energy earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Earthstone Energy shows a 52-week-high of 7.23 and a 52-week-low of 1.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.03.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) was changed from Hold to Buy. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned $3.76 in the third quarter, compared to $3.82 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 1384.4612 and a 52-week-low of 415.0. Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $1347.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to the current rating Outperform. For the first quarter, Palo Alto Networks had an EPS of $1.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of 318.7 and a 52-week-low of 125.47. At the end of the last trading period, Palo Alto Networks closed at $317.44.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for The Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, Hain Celestial Group had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Hain Celestial Group shows a 52-week-high of 38.75 and a 52-week-low of 18.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.83.
  • For Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. For the third quarter, Zynga had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Zynga shows a 52-week-high of 10.69 and a 52-week-low of 5.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.12.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Twitter had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Twitter shows a 52-week-high of 53.4843 and a 52-week-low of 20.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.85.

 

Downgrades

  • For Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN), Berenberg downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Vail Resorts earned $3.82 in the first quarter, compared to $2.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vail Resorts shows a 52-week-high of 300.0 and a 52-week-low of 125.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $276.05.
  • For Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. For the third quarter, Thermo Fisher Scientific had an EPS of $5.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.94. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 532.5709 and a 52-week-low of 250.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific closed at $470.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Teradata showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teradata shows a 52-week-high of 27.79 and a 52-week-low of 17.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.29.
  • According to B. Riley FBR, the prior rating for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Quanta Services earned $1.40 in the third quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 73.98 and a 52-week-low of 23.77. Quanta Services closed at $69.26 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Moderna earned $0.59 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 178.5 and a 52-week-low of 17.68. Moderna closed at $147.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Insulet Corp (NASDAQ: PODD), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Insulet earned $0.17 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 269.415 and a 52-week-low of 121.0. Insulet closed at $241.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Fitbit showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 7.34 and a 52-week-low of 5.85. At the end of the last trading period, Fitbit closed at $7.17.
  • Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Etsy had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of Etsy shows a 52-week-high of 179.93 and a 52-week-low of 29.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $177.80.
  • For Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Edwards Lifesciences earned $0.51 in the third quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Edwards Lifesciences shows a 52-week-high of 245.71 and a 52-week-low of 66.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.14.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spotify Technology shows a 52-week-high of 346.4399 and a 52-week-low of 109.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $327.28.
  • Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Airbus had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of 29.35 and a 52-week-low of 13.0. At the end of the last trading period, Airbus closed at $27.93.
  • For Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the third quarter, Moderna showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Moderna shows a 52-week-high of 178.5 and a 52-week-low of 17.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $147.22.
  • According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALXN) was changed from Buy to Hold. Alexion Pharmaceuticals earned $3.24 in the third quarter, compared to $2.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 160.03 and a 52-week-low of 72.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $157.91.
  • For Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Tyson Foods had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 94.24 and a 52-week-low of 42.57. Tyson Foods closed at $68.29 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Electronic Arts had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 147.36 and a 52-week-low of 85.69. Electronic Arts closed at $140.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Overweight to Underweight. JetBlue Airways earned $1.75 in the third quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JetBlue Airways shows a 52-week-high of 21.6501 and a 52-week-low of 6.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.82.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) was changed from Overweight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $2.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 47.4998 and a 52-week-low of 7.01. Spirit Airlines closed at $26.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Underweight. United Airlines Holdings earned $8.16 in the third quarter, compared to $4.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 90.57 and a 52-week-low of 17.8. At the end of the last trading period, United Airlines Holdings closed at $47.46.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Pfizer had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of 43.0797 and a 52-week-low of 27.88. At the end of the last trading period, Pfizer closed at $38.72.
  • For Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Aptiv showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 125.76 and a 52-week-low of 29.22. At the end of the last trading period, Aptiv closed at $122.64.

 

Initiations

  • With a current rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO). The price target seems to have been set at $210.00 for Take-Two Interactive. Take-Two Interactive earned $1.99 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 203.69 and a 52-week-low of 100.0. At the end of the last trading period, Take-Two Interactive closed at $194.70.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Nikola is set to $20.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Nikola's EPS was $0.16. The current stock performance of Nikola shows a 52-week-high of 93.99 and a 52-week-low of 16.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.48.
  • Panmure initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kosmos Energy is set to $2.89. For the third quarter, Kosmos Energy had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Kosmos Energy shows a 52-week-high of 6.79 and a 52-week-low of 0.501. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.17.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Airgain. In the third quarter, Airgain showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 14.96 and a 52-week-low of 5.63. Airgain closed at $13.97 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions Inc (NYSE: DMS). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Digital Media Solutions. In the third quarter, Digital Media Solutions earned $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 10.66 and a 52-week-low of 6.32. Digital Media Solutions closed at $9.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Berenberg initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Concert Pharmaceuticals. In the third quarter, Concert Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Concert Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 13.5 and a 52-week-low of 5.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.79.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Axsome Therapeutics is set to $120.00. In the third quarter, Axsome Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 109.94 and a 52-week-low of 35.44. Axsome Therapeutics closed at $80.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aprea Therapeutics is set to $37.00. For the third quarter, Aprea Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.29. The current stock performance of Aprea Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of 53.11 and a 52-week-low of 19.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.73.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Berenberg initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Aldeyra Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Aldeyra Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of 8.7 and a 52-week-low of 1.48. At the end of the last trading period, Aldeyra Therapeutics closed at $6.89.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD). The price target seems to have been set at $69.00 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. For the third quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 58.72 and a 52-week-low of 30.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.57.
  • With a current rating of Outperform, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Cogent Biosciences. Cogent Biosciences earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cogent Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of 14.44 and a 52-week-low of 8.4. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.53.
  • For CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. CVR Energy earned $0.57 in the third quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 43.08 and a 52-week-low of 9.81. CVR Energy closed at $15.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Seaport Global initiated coverage on Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lazard is set to $49.00. Lazard earned $0.67 in the third quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 44.95 and a 52-week-low of 20.94. Lazard closed at $41.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC), Seaport Global initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the third quarter, Moelis & Co showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Moelis & Co shows a 52-week-high of 46.13 and a 52-week-low of 22.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.82.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACAD + AIRG)

Cramer Weighs In On Domino's Pizza, Gilead, More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2020
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bluebird Bio Plunges On Regulatory Filing Delay, Synlogic Soars On Study Initiation, European Label Expansion For Vertex, Merck Goes Shopping
38 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Sessions
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: InitiationsPenny Stocks Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Small Cap Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TRITOppenheimerInitiates Coverage On23.0
TECK.BCIBCInitiates Coverage On25.0
TECK.ACIBCInitiates Coverage On25.0
TECKCIBCInitiates Coverage On25.0
TTWOJP MorganInitiates Coverage On210.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com