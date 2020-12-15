Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Celsion's Stock Today

Celsion’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) is currently up 14.91% to a price of $0.72. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.06 million, about 56.93% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.87 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of several healthcare companies are trading higher. Bullish price action could potentially be attributed to the increase in demand for medical devices as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Celsion’s stock was $0.58 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $6.5 and a low of $0.43 in the past 52 weeks.

