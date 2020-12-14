Why Is It Moving? Looking At Verb Tech's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In Verb Tech's Stock Today

Verb Tech (NASDAQ: VERB) is currently up 17.02% to a price of $1.45. The stock’s volume is currently 561.52 thousand, which is roughly 96.89% of its recent 30-day volume average of 579.53 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Verb Technology shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Verb Tech’s stock was $1.13 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $2.64 and a low of $0.9 in the past 52 weeks.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.