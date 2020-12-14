Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in BioLine Rx's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In BioLine Rx's Stock Today

BioLine Rx’s (NASDAQ: BLRX) stock is trading up 22.09% to a price of $2.97. The stock’s volume is currently 875.91 thousand, which is roughly 24.43% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.59 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: BioLine Rx shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $2.05 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $3.3 and fallen to a low of $1.06.

