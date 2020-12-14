Market Overview

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Synlogic's Price Action Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 10:04am   Comments
Synlogic’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Synlogic’s (NASDAQ: SYBX) stock is trading up 17.18% to a price of $2.76. The stock’s current volume for the day is 15.18 million, which is approximately 1159.03% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.31 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Synlogic shares are trading higher after the company announced plans to advance its cancer treatment into the combination therapy stage of its phase 1 trial.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $2.1 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $3.99 and fallen to a low of $1.35.

