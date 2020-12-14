Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2020
Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Sensata Technologies earned $0.66 in the third quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sensata Technologies shows a 52-week-high of 54.37 and a 52-week-low of 18.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.12.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Lazard earned $0.67 in the third quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 44.95 and a 52-week-low of 20.94. Lazard closed at $40.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- For American Electric Power Co Inc (NASDAQ: AEP), Mizuho upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the third quarter, American Electric Power had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.46. The current stock performance of American Electric Power shows a 52-week-high of 104.97 and a 52-week-low of 65.135. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.76.
- DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) from Neutral to Buy. Tecnoglass earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tecnoglass shows a 52-week-high of 8.37 and a 52-week-low of 2.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.17.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Duluth Holdings had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Duluth Holdings shows a 52-week-high of 17.295 and a 52-week-low of 2.815. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.79.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, HCA Healthcare showed an EPS of $1.92, compared to $2.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 164.22 and a 52-week-low of 58.38. HCA Healthcare closed at $157.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the first quarter, Clorox had an EPS of $3.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 239.87 and a 52-week-low of 148.9. Clorox closed at $201.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- For U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Neutral. In the third quarter, U.S. Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $1.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of U.S. Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of 61.11 and a 52-week-low of 28.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.83.
- KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating for Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Welltower had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 89.99 and a 52-week-low of 24.27. Welltower closed at $64.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. Inogen earned $0.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 73.23 and a 52-week-low of 26.57. At the end of the last trading period, Inogen closed at $38.46.
Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for RPM International Inc (NYSE: RPM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, RPM International showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 98.35 and a 52-week-low of 42.85. RPM International closed at $86.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Avient had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 39.68 and a 52-week-low of 23.22. Avient closed at $38.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) from Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 195.5 and a 52-week-low of 163.8. DoorDash closed at $174.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALXN), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Neutral. For the third quarter, Alexion Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $3.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of 128.57 and a 52-week-low of 72.67. At the end of the last trading period, Alexion Pharmaceuticals closed at $120.98.
- For Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG), DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. In the third quarter, Zagg showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zagg shows a 52-week-high of 9.01 and a 52-week-low of 2.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.23.
- BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Walt Disney earned $0.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 179.45 and a 52-week-low of 79.07. Walt Disney closed at $175.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the third quarter, Hanesbrands showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hanesbrands shows a 52-week-high of 17.735 and a 52-week-low of 6.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.96.
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALXN) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Alexion Pharmaceuticals earned $3.24 in the third quarter, compared to $2.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 128.57 and a 52-week-low of 72.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $120.98.
- For The Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. For the third quarter, Michaels Companies had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current stock performance of Michaels Companies shows a 52-week-high of 13.3501 and a 52-week-low of 1.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.67.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, BJ's Wholesale Club showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BJ's Wholesale Club shows a 52-week-high of 47.46 and a 52-week-low of 18.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.53.
- Needham downgraded the previous rating for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Pluralsight had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Pluralsight shows a 52-week-high of 22.69 and a 52-week-low of 6.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.98.
- For Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR), KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Sector Weight. Xenia Hotels & Resorts earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shows a 52-week-high of 22.04 and a 52-week-low of 6.145. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.12.
Initiations
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Novavax is set to $200.00. For the third quarter, Novavax had an EPS of $3.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of 189.4 and a 52-week-low of 3.6518. At the end of the last trading period, Novavax closed at $124.88.
- Stifel initiated coverage on NeoGames SA (NASDAQ: NGMS) with a Buy rating. The price target for NeoGames is set to $27.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 24.27 and a 52-week-low of 18.67. NeoGames closed at $20.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Outperform, Wedbush initiated coverage on Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Telos. The stock has a 52-week-high of 24.83 and a 52-week-low of 18.08. At the end of the last trading period, Telos closed at $20.19.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Summit Wireless is set to $3.50. Summit Wireless earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 7.37 and a 52-week-low of 0.1764. Summit Wireless closed at $2.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: PQG). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for PQ Group Holdings. For the third quarter, PQ Group Holdings had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The current stock performance of PQ Group Holdings shows a 52-week-high of 17.26 and a 52-week-low of 8.5. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.77.
