Why Is It Moving? Looking At Recon Technology's Price Action Today

Recon Technology’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Recon Technology’s (NASDAQ: RCON) stock is trading up 40.27% to a price of $2.04. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 21.30 million, about 4790.59% of its recent 30-day volume average of 444.54 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of several oil companies are trading higher amid expectations of production cuts by major producers to sustain prices.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $1.12 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $5.55 and fallen to a low of $0.51.

