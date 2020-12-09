Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in ZW Data Action Tech's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In ZW Data Action Tech's Stock Today

ZW Data Action Tech’s (NASDAQ: CNET) stock is trading up 58.23% to a price of $2.22. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 35.91 million, about 7157.7% of its recent 30-day volume average of 501.76 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ZW Data Action Technologies shares are trading higher after the company announced the opening of its first live streaming platform in Guangzhou, China.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of ZW Data Action Tech’s stock was $1.48 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $2.11 and a low of $0.54 in the past 52 weeks.

