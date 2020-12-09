Why Xenetic Biosciences's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Xenetic Biosciences's Stock Today

Xenetic Biosciences’s (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 356.48% to a price of $4.53. The stock’s volume is currently 87.97 million, which is roughly 26192.67% of its recent 30-day volume average of 335.85 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Xenetic Biosciences shares are trading higher after the company's partner PJSC Pharmsynthez announced data from its Phase 3 study of PolyXen in chronic kidney disease.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Xenetic Biosciences’s stock was $0.92 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $1.85 and a low of $0.44 in the past 52 weeks.

