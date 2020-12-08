10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares are trading higher after the company announced preliminary data from its open-label, Phase 1 clinical trial of RP-A501.
- Pivotal Investment (NYSE: PIC) shares are trading higher after the company announced that its annual meeting of stockholders to consider the previously announced merger agreement with XL Fleet has been set for December 21, 2020, and that the SEC has declared effective its registration statement on Form S-4.
- Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed a Letter of Intent to acquire the assets of Information Management Solutions.
Losers
- Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also announced a planned CFO transition.
- FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are trading lower after the company reported it was hacked and internal tools were accessed. It is working with the FBI and Microsoft in the investigation.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and preferred stock. No terms were disclosed.
- Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) shares are trading lower after the company announced an 8.25 million share common stock offering. No price was disclosed.
- GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and comparable store sales declined 24.6%. The company also filed for an offering of up to $100 million of its common stock.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) shares are trading lower after the company reported an offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.
