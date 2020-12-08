Why NeuroMetrix's Stock is Up During Today's Session

NeuroMetrix’s Stock Price And Volume Action

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) is currently up 45.17% to a price of $3.04. The stock’s volume is currently 62.04 million, which is roughly 32668.92% of its recent 30-day volume average of 189.91 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: NeuroMetrix shares are trading higher, not currently seeing company-specific news from the session.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.74 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $6.2 and as low as $0.81.

