Analyzing The Price Action In Mammoth Energy Services Stock Today

Mammoth Energy Services’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Mammoth Energy Services’s (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock is trading up 60.09% to a price of $3.42. The stock’s volume is currently 5.55 million, which is roughly 4778.27% of its recent 30-day volume average of 116.24 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Mammoth Energy shares are trading higher after the company said additional reports from FEMA 'add further validation' to work performed in Puerto Rico.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.82 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $2.7 and as low as $0.56.

