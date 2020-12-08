Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyzing The Price Action In Mammoth Energy Services Stock Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2020 1:36pm   Comments
Share:

Mammoth Energy Services’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Mammoth Energy Services’s (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock is trading up 60.09% to a price of $3.42. The stock’s volume is currently 5.55 million, which is roughly 4778.27% of its recent 30-day volume average of 116.24 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Mammoth Energy shares are trading higher after the company said additional reports from FEMA 'add further validation' to work performed in Puerto Rico.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.82 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $2.7 and as low as $0.56.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TUSK)

52 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.