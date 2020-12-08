Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) is currently up 93.64% to a price of $3.3. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 163.00 million, about 3138.31% of its recent 30-day volume average of 5.19 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are trading higher after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $2.1 to $6 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s stock was $1.41 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $5.33 and a low of $1.03 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.