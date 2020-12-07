Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Obalon Therapeutics's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Obalon Therapeutics's Stock Today

Obalon Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ: OBLN) stock has been rising Monday, up 121.49% to a price of $1.9. The stock’s volume is currently 17.38 million, which is roughly 1879.95% of its recent 30-day volume average of 924.91 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Obalon Therapeutics shares are trading higher, not currently seeing company-specific news from the session.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $0.92 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $2.14 and as low as $0.62.

