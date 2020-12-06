Market Overview

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Boeing, Fiverr And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2020 4:45pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" on Friday, Jim Cramer said Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is still a buy, even though the Dreamliner numbers weren't that good and the stock went down.

Instead of Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR), Cramer would rather buy Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR).

Cramer prefers Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) over Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS).

Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) is too speculative for Cramer. He would not buy it.

Cramer would buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) under $500.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is good, said Cramer.

He wants to stay long BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK).

Cramer is confused by Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK). He thinks the company is finally getting some love, but something has to happen soon or otherwise it will die again.

 

