Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 25, 2020
Upgrades
- Baird upgraded the previous rating for Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) from Neutral to Outperform. Korn Ferry earned $0.54 in the second quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Korn Ferry shows a 52-week-high of 43.99 and a 52-week-low of 21.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.98.
- For Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ), CICC upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. For the third quarter, Canadian Solar had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The current stock performance of Canadian Solar shows a 52-week-high of 44.86 and a 52-week-low of 12.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.62.
- According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Autohome showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Autohome shows a 52-week-high of 107.92 and a 52-week-low of 59.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $100.75.
- For F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating Neutral. In the fourth quarter, F5 Networks showed an EPS of $2.43, compared to $2.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 166.67 and a 52-week-low of 79.78. F5 Networks closed at $164.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Autohome earned $1.04 in the second quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 107.92 and a 52-week-low of 59.54. At the end of the last trading period, Autohome closed at $100.75.
- For Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the fourth quarter, Agilent Technologies had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 118.96 and a 52-week-low of 61.13. Agilent Technologies closed at $114.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- For AngioDynamics Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Strong Buy. In the first quarter, AngioDynamics showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AngioDynamics shows a 52-week-high of 17.2399 and a 52-week-low of 7.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.03.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Zscaler had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of 163.8 and a 52-week-low of 35.0. At the end of the last trading period, Zscaler closed at $141.19.
- HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Linde had an EPS of $2.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.94. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 269.78 and a 52-week-low of 146.71. Linde closed at $255.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Atkore Intl Group showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 43.5 and a 52-week-low of 10.85. At the end of the last trading period, Atkore Intl Group closed at $38.67.
Downgrades
- According to Janney Capital, the prior rating for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WTFC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Wintrust Financial showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 71.95 and a 52-week-low of 22.0215. At the end of the last trading period, Wintrust Financial closed at $59.34.
- For The Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS), VTB Capital downgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Sell. In the third quarter, Mosaic showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 23.1899 and a 52-week-low of 6.5. At the end of the last trading period, Mosaic closed at $23.18.
- For Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating In-Line. For the third quarter, Host Hotels & Resorts had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 18.9 and a 52-week-low of 7.855. Host Hotels & Resorts closed at $14.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Gap earned $0.25 in the third quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 26.99 and a 52-week-low of 5.26. Gap closed at $26.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating In-Line. In the third quarter, Douglas Emmett showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Douglas Emmett shows a 52-week-high of 45.59 and a 52-week-low of 22.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.30.
- For Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Darden Restaurants earned $0.56 in the first quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 125.96 and a 52-week-low of 26.15. Darden Restaurants closed at $113.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA), TD Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the third quarter, Comcast showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 52.49 and a 52-week-low of 31.705. At the end of the last trading period, Comcast closed at $52.34.
- For Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS), TD Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. For the third quarter, Altice USA had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 35.47 and a 52-week-low of 15.955. Altice USA closed at $34.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Ford Motor had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of 9.575 and a 52-week-low of 3.96. At the end of the last trading period, Ford Motor closed at $9.45.
- RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Danaher showed an EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 248.32 and a 52-week-low of 119.6. Danaher closed at $218.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Caesars Entertainment showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 74.92 and a 52-week-low of 3.22. Caesars Entertainment closed at $70.10 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Forterra is set to $22.00. Forterra earned $0.42 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Forterra shows a 52-week-high of 17.66 and a 52-week-low of 3.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.45.
- With a current rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Fisker. The stock has a 52-week-high of 17.49 and a 52-week-low of 15.33. At the end of the last trading period, Fisker closed at $15.93.
- Redburn initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AUTL) with a Buy rating. In the third quarter, Autolus Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 17.19 and a 52-week-low of 3.0. At the end of the last trading period, Autolus Therapeutics closed at $10.13.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of 36.65 and a 52-week-low of 31.5. At the end of the last trading period, Atea Pharmaceuticals closed at $34.07.
- With a current rating of Market Perform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Amyris. For the third quarter, Amyris had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Amyris shows a 52-week-high of 6.07 and a 52-week-low of 1.4. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.62.
- With a current rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for ExOne. For the third quarter, ExOne had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of 16.89 and a 52-week-low of 3.55. At the end of the last trading period, ExOne closed at $10.73.
- For MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR), Morgan Stanley initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, MorphoSys showed an EPS of $2.34, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MorphoSys shows a 52-week-high of 37.9609 and a 52-week-low of 18.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.84.
