Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 25, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2020 9:51am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Baird upgraded the previous rating for Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) from Neutral to Outperform. Korn Ferry earned $0.54 in the second quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Korn Ferry shows a 52-week-high of 43.99 and a 52-week-low of 21.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.98.
  • For Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ), CICC upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. For the third quarter, Canadian Solar had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The current stock performance of Canadian Solar shows a 52-week-high of 44.86 and a 52-week-low of 12.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.62.
  • According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Autohome showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Autohome shows a 52-week-high of 107.92 and a 52-week-low of 59.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $100.75.
  • For F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating Neutral. In the fourth quarter, F5 Networks showed an EPS of $2.43, compared to $2.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 166.67 and a 52-week-low of 79.78. F5 Networks closed at $164.84 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Autohome earned $1.04 in the second quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 107.92 and a 52-week-low of 59.54. At the end of the last trading period, Autohome closed at $100.75.
  • For Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the fourth quarter, Agilent Technologies had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 118.96 and a 52-week-low of 61.13. Agilent Technologies closed at $114.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For AngioDynamics Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Strong Buy. In the first quarter, AngioDynamics showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AngioDynamics shows a 52-week-high of 17.2399 and a 52-week-low of 7.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.03.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Zscaler had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of 163.8 and a 52-week-low of 35.0. At the end of the last trading period, Zscaler closed at $141.19.
  • HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Linde had an EPS of $2.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.94. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 269.78 and a 52-week-low of 146.71. Linde closed at $255.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Atkore Intl Group showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 43.5 and a 52-week-low of 10.85. At the end of the last trading period, Atkore Intl Group closed at $38.67.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Janney Capital, the prior rating for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WTFC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Wintrust Financial showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 71.95 and a 52-week-low of 22.0215. At the end of the last trading period, Wintrust Financial closed at $59.34.
  • For The Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS), VTB Capital downgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Sell. In the third quarter, Mosaic showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 23.1899 and a 52-week-low of 6.5. At the end of the last trading period, Mosaic closed at $23.18.
  • For Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating In-Line. For the third quarter, Host Hotels & Resorts had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 18.9 and a 52-week-low of 7.855. Host Hotels & Resorts closed at $14.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Gap earned $0.25 in the third quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 26.99 and a 52-week-low of 5.26. Gap closed at $26.87 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating In-Line. In the third quarter, Douglas Emmett showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Douglas Emmett shows a 52-week-high of 45.59 and a 52-week-low of 22.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.30.
  • For Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Darden Restaurants earned $0.56 in the first quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 125.96 and a 52-week-low of 26.15. Darden Restaurants closed at $113.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA), TD Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the third quarter, Comcast showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 52.49 and a 52-week-low of 31.705. At the end of the last trading period, Comcast closed at $52.34.
  • For Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS), TD Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. For the third quarter, Altice USA had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 35.47 and a 52-week-low of 15.955. Altice USA closed at $34.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Ford Motor had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of 9.575 and a 52-week-low of 3.96. At the end of the last trading period, Ford Motor closed at $9.45.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Danaher showed an EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 248.32 and a 52-week-low of 119.6. Danaher closed at $218.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Caesars Entertainment showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 74.92 and a 52-week-low of 3.22. Caesars Entertainment closed at $70.10 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Initiations

  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Forterra is set to $22.00. Forterra earned $0.42 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Forterra shows a 52-week-high of 17.66 and a 52-week-low of 3.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.45.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Fisker. The stock has a 52-week-high of 17.49 and a 52-week-low of 15.33. At the end of the last trading period, Fisker closed at $15.93.
  • Redburn initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AUTL) with a Buy rating. In the third quarter, Autolus Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 17.19 and a 52-week-low of 3.0. At the end of the last trading period, Autolus Therapeutics closed at $10.13.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of 36.65 and a 52-week-low of 31.5. At the end of the last trading period, Atea Pharmaceuticals closed at $34.07.
  • With a current rating of Market Perform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Amyris. For the third quarter, Amyris had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Amyris shows a 52-week-high of 6.07 and a 52-week-low of 1.4. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.62.
  • With a current rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for ExOne. For the third quarter, ExOne had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of 16.89 and a 52-week-low of 3.55. At the end of the last trading period, ExOne closed at $10.73.
  • For MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR), Morgan Stanley initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, MorphoSys showed an EPS of $2.34, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MorphoSys shows a 52-week-high of 37.9609 and a 52-week-low of 18.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.84.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (A + AMRS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
36 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead of Earnings
8 Stocks To Watch For November 24, 2020
8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: InitiationsPenny Stocks Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Small Cap Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TEVAOppenheimerInitiates Coverage On
TLMDWilliam BlairInitiates Coverage On
FRLNRedburnInitiates Coverage On
FRTACitigroupInitiates Coverage On22.0
FSRCitigroupInitiates Coverage On26.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com