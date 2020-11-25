10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- KeyBanc boosted the price target on Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from $110 to $125. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.1% to $111.47 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lowered the price target on Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) from $273 to $234. Danaher shares fell 0.8% to $216.50 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) price target from $110 to $123. Medtronic shares rose 0.1% to $114.15 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) from $11 to $8. Abeona Therapeutics shares rose 0.7% to close at $1.39 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) from $69 to $85. Dell shares rose 0.9% to $70.95 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) price target from $70 to $85. Anaplan shares rose 0.1% to $67.25 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc lifted Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) price target from $270 to $310. Autodesk shares rose 0.7% to close at $258.97 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) from $39 to $46. Atkore International shares rose 2.6% to $39.63 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc lifted Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) price target from $150 to $160. Analog Devices shares rose 0.6% to $137.65 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lifted price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) from $15 to $20. American Eagle shares fell 5% to $16.90 in pre-market trading.
