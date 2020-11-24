Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2020 8:41am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Aon PLC (NYSE: AON) from $216 to $221. Aon shares rose 2.3% to close at $203.18 on Monday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target on Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) from $150 to $180. Chubb shares rose 0.3% to $149.50 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) from $100 to $120. Agilent shares fell 2.8% to $109.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt boosted Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) price target from $65 to $82. Ambarella shares closed at $66.37 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc lifted Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL) price target from $233 to $256. Charles River Laboratories shares closed at $232.01 on Monday.
  • Needham boosted the price target on Niu Technologies - ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) from $30 to $36. Niu Technologies shares rose 8.4% to $35.22 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA) price target from $17 to $15. NuCana shares fell 0.2% to close at $4.67 on Monday.
  • SVB Leerink lifted Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) price target from $460 to $520. Align Technology shares rose 6.8% to close at $476.58 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) from $32 to $35. Nutanix shares rose 11.1% to $31.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted price target for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from $170 to $210. Ecolab shares closed at $213.92 on Monday.

