10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley lifted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $360 to $540. Tesla shares rose 3.1% to $455.20 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) price target from $155 to $180. Walmart shares rose 0.5% to $150.15 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $227 to $244. Deere shares fell 0.1% to $258.03 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies boosted TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) price target from $560 to $710. TransDigm shares fell 0.3% to $576.51 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson lowered the price target on Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) from $9 to $6. Paysign shares fell 26.7% to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) price target from $9 to $10. Organogenesis shares rose 0.7% to close at $4.33 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) from $24 to $40. Spirit AeroSystems shares rose 4.2% to $35.21 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target on Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $182 to $190. Baidu shares rose 0.6% to $144.92 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) from $16.5 to $22. Trillium Therapeutics shares rose 0.8% to $16.90 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from $19 to $28. Kohl's shares rose 1.3% to $29.55 in pre-market trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings