10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Raymond James raised the price target for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from $35 to $50. Foot Locker shares rose 2.7% to $38.25 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target on ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) from $28 to $30. ViacomCBS shares rose 1.5% to $30.64 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) price target from $30 to $33. ON Semiconductor shares rose 1.7% to $28.53 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) price target from $34 to $30. Meridian Bioscience shares rose 4.6% to close at $16.92 on Friday.
- KeyBanc lifted Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) price target from $215 to $250. Square shares fell 1.5% to $174.60 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies lowered Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) price target from $5.6 to $4.77. Tilray shares fell 1.1% to $7.57 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised the price target on Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) from $33 to $42. Meta Financial shares rose 5.6% to close at $33.58 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Bio-Path Holdings Inct (NASDAQ: BPTH) from $12 to $10. Bio-Path shares fell 6.7% to close at $3.35 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer boosted the price target for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $350 to $550. Twilio shares fell 0.1% to $274.04 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) from $12 to $23. Chemours shares rose 3% to close at $22.29 on Friday.
