Trading Activity On OTC Markets Actually Increased Heading Into The Election
Dollar volume on OTC Markets increased across the board in October, a surprising twist considering many investors were thought to be standing pat into the presidential election.
Overall, dollar volume across the entire OTC Markets increased 7% month-over-month in October, according to the company. The OTCQX Market experienced a 25% increase while the OTCQB Market had a 12% increase.
Like in recent months, investors continued to focus their attention on cannabis and crypto names.
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) was the most actively traded security on the market in October. Its $2.1 million in dollar volume during the month was a 76% increase from September. While some of that increase is due to the rising price of bitcoin, the increased trading activity in the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE) suggests continued enthusiasm for the overall crypto theme.
Additionally, six of the top 30 most-traded securities on OTCQX in October were cannabis names: Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF), Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF), Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PLNHF) and TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX: TRSSF)
Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX: DTEGY) (up 122%) and Dutch paint and coating company Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCQX: AKZOY) (up 158%) also experienced large dollar volume gains last month. The German telecom giant raised its full-year guidance on Thursday based on strong T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) growth, while Akzo Nobel reported its Q3 results during the month.
Below were the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Market in October.
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Country
|
October
Dollar Volume
|
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
|
USA
|
$2,105,926,631
|
Roche Holding Ltd
|
Switzerland
|
$860,581,683
|
Danone
|
France
|
$275,700,547
|
Wal-Mart De Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.
|
Mexico
|
$217,635,893
|
Trulieve Cannabis Corporation
|
USA
|
$198,632,629
|
Heineken N.V.
|
The Netherlands
|
$192,912,148
|
Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)
|
USA
|
$167,069,154
|
Curaleaf Holdings Inc.
|
USA
|
$151,900,213
|
Green Thumb Industries Inc.
|
USA
|
$149,970,935
|
BNP Paribas
|
France
|
$139,737,196
|
Infineon Technologies AG
|
Germany
|
$90,583,755
On the OTCQB Venture Market the top 10 most actively traded securities remained largely unchanged from September, with seven companies making repeat appearances. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF), Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: EXROF) and Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: JUSHF) were the only new companies to crack the top 10 in October.
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) also both experienced month-over-month declines for the second month in a row, though both remain among the most-traded names on the market this year.
Below were the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQB Market in October.
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Country
|
October
Dollar Volume
|
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.
|
USA
|
$379,699,848
|
CytoDyn Inc.
|
USA
|
$202,875,974
|
Fannie Mae
|
USA
|
$80,190,908
|
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HLDG AG
|
Switzerland
|
$71,563,598
|
MIND MEDICINE MINDMED INC.
|
Canada
|
$69,972,156
|
DSG Global Inc
|
Canada
|
$49,534,005
|
Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
|
Canada
|
$47,954,172
|
Freddie Mac
|
USA
|
$41,930,311
|
Exro Technologies Inc.
|
Canada
|
$38,098,453
|
Jushi Holdings Inc.
|
USA
|
$26,004,749
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: otc markets trading activity Trading volumePenny Stocks Small Cap Markets