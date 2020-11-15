Trading Activity On OTC Markets Actually Increased Heading Into The Election

Dollar volume on OTC Markets increased across the board in October, a surprising twist considering many investors were thought to be standing pat into the presidential election.

Overall, dollar volume across the entire OTC Markets increased 7% month-over-month in October, according to the company. The OTCQX Market experienced a 25% increase while the OTCQB Market had a 12% increase.

Like in recent months, investors continued to focus their attention on cannabis and crypto names.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) was the most actively traded security on the market in October. Its $2.1 million in dollar volume during the month was a 76% increase from September. While some of that increase is due to the rising price of bitcoin, the increased trading activity in the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE) suggests continued enthusiasm for the overall crypto theme.

Additionally, six of the top 30 most-traded securities on OTCQX in October were cannabis names: Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF), Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF), Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PLNHF) and TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX: TRSSF)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX: DTEGY) (up 122%) and Dutch paint and coating company Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCQX: AKZOY) (up 158%) also experienced large dollar volume gains last month. The German telecom giant raised its full-year guidance on Thursday based on strong T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) growth, while Akzo Nobel reported its Q3 results during the month.

Below were the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Market in October.

Company Name Symbol Country October Dollar Volume Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC USA $2,105,926,631 Roche Holding Ltd RHHBY Switzerland $860,581,683 Danone DANOY France $275,700,547 Wal-Mart De Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. WMMVY Mexico $217,635,893 Trulieve Cannabis Corporation TCNNF USA $198,632,629 Heineken N.V. HEINY The Netherlands $192,912,148 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE USA $167,069,154 Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURLF USA $151,900,213 Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF USA $149,970,935 BNP Paribas BNPQY France $139,737,196 Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY Germany $90,583,755

On the OTCQB Venture Market the top 10 most actively traded securities remained largely unchanged from September, with seven companies making repeat appearances. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF), Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: EXROF) and Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: JUSHF) were the only new companies to crack the top 10 in October.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) also both experienced month-over-month declines for the second month in a row, though both remain among the most-traded names on the market this year.

Below were the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQB Market in October.