Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2020 10:20am   Comments
Trading Activity On OTC Markets Actually Increased Heading Into The Election

Dollar volume on OTC Markets increased across the board in October, a surprising twist considering many investors were thought to be standing pat into the presidential election. 

Overall, dollar volume across the entire OTC Markets increased 7% month-over-month in October, according to the company. The OTCQX Market experienced a 25% increase while the OTCQB Market had a 12% increase.

Like in recent months, investors continued to focus their attention on cannabis and crypto names. 

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) was the most actively traded security on the market in October. Its $2.1 million in dollar volume during the month was a 76% increase from September. While some of that increase is due to the rising price of bitcoin, the increased trading activity in the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE) suggests continued enthusiasm for the overall crypto theme. 

Additionally, six of the top 30 most-traded securities on OTCQX in October were cannabis names: Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF), Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF), Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PLNHF) and TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX: TRSSF)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX: DTEGY) (up 122%) and Dutch paint and coating company Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCQX: AKZOY) (up 158%) also experienced large dollar volume gains last month. The German telecom giant raised its full-year guidance on Thursday based on strong T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) growth, while Akzo Nobel reported its Q3 results during the month. 

Below were the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Market in October.

Company Name

Symbol

Country

October

Dollar Volume

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

GBTC

USA

$2,105,926,631

Roche Holding Ltd

RHHBY

Switzerland

$860,581,683

Danone

DANOY

France

$275,700,547

Wal-Mart De Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.

WMMVY

Mexico

$217,635,893

Trulieve Cannabis Corporation

TCNNF

USA

$198,632,629

Heineken N.V.

HEINY

The Netherlands

$192,912,148

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

ETHE

USA

$167,069,154

Curaleaf Holdings Inc.

CURLF

USA

$151,900,213

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

GTBIF

USA

$149,970,935

BNP Paribas

BNPQY

France

$139,737,196

Infineon Technologies AG

IFNNY

Germany

$90,583,755

On the OTCQB Venture Market the top 10 most actively traded securities remained largely unchanged from September, with seven companies making repeat appearances. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF), Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: EXROF) and Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: JUSHF) were the only new companies to crack the top 10 in October. 

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) also both experienced month-over-month declines for the second month in a row, though both remain among the most-traded names on the market this year. 

Below were the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQB Market in October.

Company Name

Symbol

Country

October

Dollar Volume

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.

NWBO

USA

$379,699,848

CytoDyn Inc.

CYDY

USA

$202,875,974

Fannie Mae

FNMA

USA

$80,190,908

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HLDG AG

RLFTF

Switzerland

$71,563,598

MIND MEDICINE MINDMED INC.

MMEDF

Canada

$69,972,156

DSG Global Inc

DSGT

Canada

$49,534,005

Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

NEXCF

Canada

$47,954,172

Freddie Mac

FMCC

USA

$41,930,311

Exro Technologies Inc.

EXROF

Canada

$38,098,453

Jushi Holdings Inc.

JUSHF

USA

$26,004,749

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

