10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2020 5:32pm   Comments
Gainers

Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) shares are trading higher after the company highlighted the launch of its portable digital SARS-CoV-2 antigen test that can accurately analyze 30+ samples per hour.

Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised its FY20 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, up from $(0.26) year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ: PANL) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares are trading higher in sympathy with EuroDry after it reported positive Q3 earnings results. EuroDry is a spinoff of Euroseas.

Losers

Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and narrowed FY20 EPS guidance below estimates.

Revolve (NYSE: RVLV) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.

