Barron's Picks And Pans: Apollo Global, Biogen, Biden Picks And More

This weekend's Barron's examines how Biden won an extraordinary election and what a Biden administration could mean.

Other featured articles discuss how to position a portfolio for political gridlock, the outlook for big tech and dividends that are being resumed.

Also, the prospects for a private equity firm, a leading biotech, timeshare companies and more.

In this week's Barron's, Avi Salzman points to the positives of a divided government in his article "Biden Wins the Most Extraordinary Election of Our Time. What's Next." He says the division can bring about a measured pace of change, which typically is a good thing for investors. What may be next for the likes of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT)?

In "What a Biden Presidency Means," Salzman also talks about what the election outcome means for the economy and for stocks, including NextEra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NEE)

In "How to Position Your Portfolio for Uncertainty and Gridlock," Reshma Kapadia makes the case that the best approach may be a portfolio that doesn't pick sides (growth or value) and includes a small buffer for the unexpected. See if Barron's believes Amazon.com Inc. (NYSE: AMZN) has a place in that portfolio.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) stock looks attractive, even as the private equity firm reviews the conduct of its co-founder and CEO, and some investors bolt. So says Andrew Bary in his piece "Apollo Could Thrive With or Without CEO Leon Black. What’s at Stake for Investors." How does the asset manager thrive without Leon Black?

In Lawrence C. Strauss's "Here's a Timeshare Pitch That's Worth a Listen," learn why Barron's believes that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (NYSE: VAC) trades at a premium to peers, but it has a good footing in a corner of the travel market that is proving resilient despite the pandemic: the timeshare business.

"Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Inches Closer to Approval. That Doesn't Make the Stock a Buy," by Ben Levisohn examines why Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) stock jumped 47% after the FDA released documents showing that the agency leaned toward approving the company's Alzheimer's drug aducanumab.

The fight over how drivers for Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and others should be classified appears likely to rage on, according to Eric J. Savitz's "Gig-Worker Companies Win in California but May Face Battles Elsewhere." Plus, another new law that could have a big effect on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and other tech giants.

In "Gold? No Thanks. Investors’ New Favorite Safe Haven Is Tech Stocks," Alex Eule points out that at this tumultuous time, investors are finding a haven not in gold but rather in the likes of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other pricey tech shares. See why.

Lawrence C. Strauss's "Dividend Stocks Begin to Resume Payouts After Pandemic Pause" indicates that some companies that halted their payouts due to the pandemic have since restored them, albeit at lower levels in some instances. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is one of those companies.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Startups developing psychedelic drugs for psychiatric illnesses

Whether divided government will push the Federal Reserve to go bigger

Whether prime money-market funds could disappear

How Bidenomics can unite a divided nation

The ongoing merger mania among asset managers

Whether gold will be one of the winners in the election

How younger traders are embracing the familiar

Whether the expansion is self-sustaining without stimulus

COVID-19 infections top 100,000 again

How to tell if a 401(k) is too conservative or aggressive

Whether U.S. tourism to Caribbean Islands is set to return

Estate taxes and planning moves to make now

