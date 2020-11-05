Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 5, 2020
Upgrades
- According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Medifast earned $2.91 in the third quarter, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 184.29 and a 52-week-low of 49.03. At the end of the last trading period, Medifast closed at $160.91.
- According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Wendy's earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 24.91 and a 52-week-low of 6.82. At the end of the last trading period, Wendy's closed at $21.79.
- For The Western Union Co (NYSE: WU), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Sell to the current rating Neutral. In the third quarter, The Western Union showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of The Western Union shows a 52-week-high of 28.445 and a 52-week-low of 17.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.22.
- Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Upwork had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of Upwork shows a 52-week-high of 21.2962 and a 52-week-low of 5.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.22.
- Benchmark upgraded the previous rating for Cross Country Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CCRN) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Cross Country Healthcare had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Cross Country Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of 13.42 and a 52-week-low of 4.5. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.85.
- UBS upgraded the previous rating for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE: CLH) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Clean Harbors had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of 88.4 and a 52-week-low of 29.4501. At the end of the last trading period, Clean Harbors closed at $61.02.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Wendy's earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 24.91 and a 52-week-low of 6.82. Wendy's closed at $21.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating Neutral. In the third quarter, Biogen showed an EPS of $8.84, compared to $9.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Biogen shows a 52-week-high of 374.99 and a 52-week-low of 243.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $355.63.
- According to Needham, the prior rating for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) was changed from Hold to Buy. NeoPhotonics earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 10.34 and a 52-week-low of 4.6546. NeoPhotonics closed at $6.88 at the end of the last trading period.
- For ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ZI), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to the current rating Outperform. ZoomInfo Technologies earned $0.07 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 64.4 and a 52-week-low of 30.83. ZoomInfo Technologies closed at $38.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Verizon Communications earned $1.25 in the third quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Verizon Communications shows a 52-week-high of 62.22 and a 52-week-low of 48.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.21.
- DZ Bank upgraded the previous rating for PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, PayPal Holdings had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The current stock performance of PayPal Holdings shows a 52-week-high of 215.83 and a 52-week-low of 82.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $194.29.
- For Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to the current rating Outperform. Microsoft earned $1.82 in the first quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Microsoft shows a 52-week-high of 232.86 and a 52-week-low of 132.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $216.39.
Downgrades
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Cubic Corp (NYSE: CUB) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the third quarter, Cubic showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cubic shows a 52-week-high of 75.2 and a 52-week-low of 30.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.65.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. First Solar earned $1.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 97.93 and a 52-week-low of 28.47. First Solar closed at $79.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. Vulcan Materials earned $1.56 in the third quarter, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 153.88 and a 52-week-low of 65.56. Vulcan Materials closed at $136.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. Ping Identity Holding earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 37.8 and a 52-week-low of 12.02. At the end of the last trading period, Ping Identity Holding closed at $27.88.
- According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Five Below had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 143.9 and a 52-week-low of 47.53. Five Below closed at $141.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to China Renaissance, the prior rating for DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) was changed from Buy to Hold. DouYu International Hldgs earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DouYu International Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of 17.85 and a 52-week-low of 6.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.38.
- For bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. For the third quarter, bluebird bio had an EPS of $2.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of 99.36 and a 52-week-low of 38.95. At the end of the last trading period, bluebird bio closed at $58.55.
Initiations
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Centogene NV (NASDAQ: CNTG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Centogene is set to $15.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Centogene's EPS was $0.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of 28.7109 and a 52-week-low of 7.8. At the end of the last trading period, Centogene closed at $11.62.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Relay Therapeutics is set to $54.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of 49.8899 and a 52-week-low of 32.56. At the end of the last trading period, Relay Therapeutics closed at $38.54.
- With a current rating of Buy, Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for PAVmed. For the second quarter, PAVmed had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of 3.45 and a 52-week-low of 0.81. At the end of the last trading period, PAVmed closed at $1.82.
