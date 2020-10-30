Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 30, 2020
Upgrades
- Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Zendesk showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 116.54 and a 52-week-low of 50.23. At the end of the last trading period, Zendesk closed at $106.06.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Tivity Health had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of 26.07 and a 52-week-low of 1.92. At the end of the last trading period, Tivity Health closed at $13.82.
- For Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. Six Flags Entertainment earned $1.37 in the third quarter, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 46.86 and a 52-week-low of 8.75. At the end of the last trading period, Six Flags Entertainment closed at $20.91.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $2.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of 47.4998 and a 52-week-low of 7.01. At the end of the last trading period, Spirit Airlines closed at $17.02.
- For Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to the current rating Outperform. For the second quarter, Papa John's International had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Papa John's International shows a 52-week-high of 102.25 and a 52-week-low of 28.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.42.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ: PPC) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Pilgrims Pride earned $0.66 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 33.67 and a 52-week-low of 14.06. Pilgrims Pride closed at $16.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE: OC) from Underweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Owens-Corning had an EPS of $1.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 76.6 and a 52-week-low of 28.56. Owens-Corning closed at $67.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for M.D.C. Holdings Inc (NYSE: MDC) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. M.D.C. Holdings earned $1.49 in the third quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 52.5 and a 52-week-low of 15.75. M.D.C. Holdings closed at $43.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- ScotiaBank upgraded the previous rating for Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. In the third quarter, Huntsman showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 25.655 and a 52-week-low of 12.23. Huntsman closed at $24.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE: CCEP), Societe Generale upgraded the previous rating of Sell to the current rating Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 57.11 and a 52-week-low of 28.35. Coca-Cola European closed at $36.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of 55.385 and a 52-week-low of 19.46. At the end of the last trading period, Apollo Global Management closed at $37.87.
- For Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Overweight. In the second quarter, Arista Networks showed an EPS of $2.11, compared to $2.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 267.3 and a 52-week-low of 156.63. Arista Networks closed at $203.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY), Compass Point upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Callaway Golf earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Callaway Golf shows a 52-week-high of 22.33 and a 52-week-low of 4.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.20.
- According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) was changed from Neutral to Buy. CNX Resources earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 14.19 and a 52-week-low of 4.26. CNX Resources closed at $9.82 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Yandex showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Yandex shows a 52-week-high of 70.11 and a 52-week-low of 27.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.90.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Pros Holdings had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Pros Holdings shows a 52-week-high of 68.81 and a 52-week-low of 19.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.45.
- For Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE), Johnson Rice downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. For the third quarter, Parsley Energy had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 20.125 and a 52-week-low of 3.92. Parsley Energy closed at $10.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- For NuVasive Inc (NASDAQ: NUVA), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Neutral. For the third quarter, NuVasive had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The current stock performance of NuVasive shows a 52-week-high of 81.91 and a 52-week-low of 28.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.27.
- According to Lake Street, the prior rating for NetScout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, NetScout Systems had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of NetScout Systems shows a 52-week-high of 29.62 and a 52-week-low of 19.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.29.
- For Inphi Corp (NASDAQ: IPHI), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Inphi showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 143.6412 and a 52-week-low of 55.72. At the end of the last trading period, Inphi closed at $140.60.
- For Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Blueprint Medicines showed an EPS of $11.16, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 108.505 and a 52-week-low of 43.29. At the end of the last trading period, Blueprint Medicines closed at $106.84.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The current stock performance of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 12.15 and a 52-week-low of 0.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.90.
- According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Pros Holdings showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 68.81 and a 52-week-low of 19.73. At the end of the last trading period, Pros Holdings closed at $31.45.
Initiations
- With a current rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ONEM). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for 1Life Healthcare. 1Life Healthcare earned $0.24 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 44.87 and a 52-week-low of 15.0. 1Life Healthcare closed at $28.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- William Blair initiated coverage on DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) with an Outperform rating. For the second quarter, DermTech had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of 16.95 and a 52-week-low of 6.54. At the end of the last trading period, DermTech closed at $11.75.
- For Aspira Womens Health Inc (NASDAQ: AWH), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the second quarter, Aspira Womens Health had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Aspira Womens Health shows a 52-week-high of 4.64 and a 52-week-low of 2.4656. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.63.
- With a current rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Aldeyra Therapeutics. For the second quarter, Aldeyra Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of 8.7 and a 52-week-low of 1.48. At the end of the last trading period, Aldeyra Therapeutics closed at $6.31.
- Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Durect Corp (NASDAQ: DRRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Durect is set to $7.00. In the second quarter, Durect showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Durect shows a 52-week-high of 3.949 and a 52-week-low of 0.9502. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.76.
