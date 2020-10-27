Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 27, 2020
Upgrades
- According to UBS, the prior rating for United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, United Parcel Service showed an EPS of $2.13, compared to $1.96 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Parcel Service shows a 52-week-high of 178.01 and a 52-week-low of 82.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $167.90.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for NCR Corp (NYSE: NCR) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, NCR had an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of 35.87 and a 52-week-low of 10.55. At the end of the last trading period, NCR closed at $21.09.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Xenia Hotels & Resorts had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of 22.39 and a 52-week-low of 6.145. At the end of the last trading period, Xenia Hotels & Resorts closed at $9.03.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Diamondrock Hospitality earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 11.79 and a 52-week-low of 1.96. Diamondrock Hospitality closed at $5.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Corporate Office Props showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 30.57 and a 52-week-low of 15.23. Corporate Office Props closed at $23.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI) was changed from Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Boingo Wireless showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 15.92 and a 52-week-low of 6.66. At the end of the last trading period, Boingo Wireless closed at $8.76.
- For ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. ADT earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ADT shows a 52-week-high of 17.21 and a 52-week-low of 3.405. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.38.
Downgrades
- Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) from Outperform to Perform. In the second quarter, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 8.59 and a 52-week-low of 2.74. At the end of the last trading period, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals closed at $5.36.
- According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of 8.59 and a 52-week-low of 2.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.36.
- ScotiaBank downgraded the previous rating for Celanese Corp (NYSE: CE) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Celanese earned $1.95 in the third quarter, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 128.875 and a 52-week-low of 52.7. At the end of the last trading period, Celanese closed at $115.52.
- For Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UMPQ), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Underweight. In the third quarter, Umpqua Holdings showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Umpqua Holdings shows a 52-week-high of 18.94 and a 52-week-low of 8.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.35.
- For Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ: PRIM), KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Primoris Services showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 23.73 and a 52-week-low of 9.42. Primoris Services closed at $19.73 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a current rating of Buy, Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ: JRSH). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Jerash Holdings (US). For the first quarter, Jerash Holdings (US) had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Jerash Holdings (US) shows a 52-week-high of 7.145 and a 52-week-low of 3.6. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.85.
- With a current rating of Buy, Small Cap Consumer Research initiated coverage on Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (NASDAQ: BWMX). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Betterware de Mexico SAB. The current stock performance of Betterware de Mexico SAB shows a 52-week-high of 37.82 and a 52-week-low of 5.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.31.
- With a current rating of Buy, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Intellia Therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics earned $0.61 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 27.07 and a 52-week-low of 9.18. At the end of the last trading period, Intellia Therapeutics closed at $24.50.
- With a current rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Paya Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PAYA). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Paya Holdings. The current stock performance of Paya Holdings shows a 52-week-high of 12.29 and a 52-week-low of 10.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.92.
- Needham initiated coverage on Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Phreesia is set to $44.00. In the second quarter, Phreesia showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 39.31 and a 52-week-low of 16.01. Phreesia closed at $37.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO), Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 15.71 and a 52-week-low of 12.05. Academy Sports closed at $14.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for C4 Therapeutics is set to $33.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of 28.75 and a 52-week-low of 22.4001. At the end of the last trading period, C4 Therapeutics closed at $26.23.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Oncorus Inc (NASDAQ: ONCR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oncorus is set to $22.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of 19.3 and a 52-week-low of 14.6. At the end of the last trading period, Oncorus closed at $16.40.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Academy Sports is set to $17.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 15.71 and a 52-week-low of 12.05. Academy Sports closed at $14.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Academy Sports is set to $21.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of 15.71 and a 52-week-low of 12.05. At the end of the last trading period, Academy Sports closed at $14.80.
- With a current rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Open Lending. Open Lending earned $0.02 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 28.5 and a 52-week-low of 12.7. Open Lending closed at $26.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oncorus Inc (NASDAQ: ONCR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Oncorus is set to $40.00. The current stock performance of Oncorus shows a 52-week-high of 19.3 and a 52-week-low of 14.6. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.40.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Aptinyx is set to $10.00. In the second quarter, Aptinyx showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aptinyx shows a 52-week-high of 6.47 and a 52-week-low of 1.6. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.98.
- With a current rating of Buy, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Immunome. The stock has a 52-week-high of 16.77 and a 52-week-low of 11.54. At the end of the last trading period, Immunome closed at $12.20.
