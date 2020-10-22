18 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS of $5.05, up from $3.32 year-over-year.

Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, up from $0.01 year over year.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and $24 price target.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are trading higher after the company announced the FDA approved remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

Southern Co (NYSE: SO) shares are trading higher after the company's subsidiary Georgia Power announced the completion of milestones at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion Project and expects the plant to be in-service by Q3 2021.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares are trading higher after Brookline Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $7 price target.

Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares are trading higher after its subsidiary Paladin Labs announced Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan now cover the cost of Envarsus PA for kidney and liver transplant adult patients who meet certain reimbursement criteria.

Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Mattel after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Losers

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also cut FY20 EPS guidance.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Seagate Technology after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.