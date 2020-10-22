Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 22, 2020
Upgrades
- Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX) from Neutral to Overweight. WPX Energy earned $0.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 14.425 and a 52-week-low of 1.94. At the end of the last trading period, WPX Energy closed at $4.41.
- Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Navient had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of 15.5 and a 52-week-low of 4.07. At the end of the last trading period, Navient closed at $9.18.
- For The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG), MoffettNathanson upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the third quarter, Interpublic Gr of Cos had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 25.2 and a 52-week-low of 11.63. Interpublic Gr of Cos closed at $18.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- Gordon Haskett upgraded the previous rating for Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE: H) from Underperform to Hold. For the second quarter, Hyatt Hotels had an EPS of $1.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 94.98 and a 52-week-low of 24.02. Hyatt Hotels closed at $55.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Dentsply Sirona earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 60.87 and a 52-week-low of 31.575. At the end of the last trading period, Dentsply Sirona closed at $45.67.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for iRobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, iRobot had an EPS of $2.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 98.55 and a 52-week-low of 32.79. iRobot closed at $83.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tesla shows a 52-week-high of 502.49 and a 52-week-low of 50.036. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $422.64.
- According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was changed from Market Perform to Market Outperform. For the third quarter, Tesla had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 502.49 and a 52-week-low of 50.036. Tesla closed at $422.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER) was changed from Negative to Neutral. For the third quarter, Teradyne had an EPS of $1.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of 93.4381 and a 52-week-low of 42.87. At the end of the last trading period, Teradyne closed at $92.07.
- For Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. In the second quarter, Pinterest showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pinterest shows a 52-week-high of 52.05 and a 52-week-low of 10.1. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.38.
Downgrades
- Gordon Haskett downgraded the previous rating for Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) from Buy to Accumulate. For the second quarter, Wayfair had an EPS of $3.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of 349.082 and a 52-week-low of 21.7. At the end of the last trading period, Wayfair closed at $270.23.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLGN) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Silgan Hldgs had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 40.44 and a 52-week-low of 24.645. Silgan Hldgs closed at $36.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Regis Corp (NYSE: RGS) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Regis had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of 23.27 and a 52-week-low of 4.2201. At the end of the last trading period, Regis closed at $6.66.
- According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Parsley Energy showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 20.125 and a 52-week-low of 3.92. Parsley Energy closed at $9.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, PNM Resources showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PNM Resources shows a 52-week-high of 56.14 and a 52-week-low of 27.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.95.
- For BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, BorgWarner had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The current stock performance of BorgWarner shows a 52-week-high of 46.6 and a 52-week-low of 17.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.63.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) from Neutral to Underweight. Avery Dennison earned $1.91 in the third quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 145.45 and a 52-week-low of 76.96. Avery Dennison closed at $142.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Aramark earned $0.69 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 47.22 and a 52-week-low of 9.65. At the end of the last trading period, Aramark closed at $29.02.
- For The Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Mosaic earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 22.5 and a 52-week-low of 6.5. At the end of the last trading period, Mosaic closed at $18.92.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Neutral to Sell. Qualys earned $0.74 in the second quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Qualys shows a 52-week-high of 125.22 and a 52-week-low of 63.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.48.
- For Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Peloton Interactive's EPS was $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of 139.75 and a 52-week-low of 17.7. At the end of the last trading period, Peloton Interactive closed at $124.30.
Initiations
- With a current rating of Neutral, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Vitru Ltd (NASDAQ: VTRU). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Vitru. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 17.0 and a 52-week-low of 11.84. Vitru closed at $13.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, Truist Securities initiated coverage on NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for NuCana. In the second quarter, NuCana showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 10.59 and a 52-week-low of 3.81. NuCana closed at $5.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Mesoblast Ltd (NASDAQ: MESO) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Mesoblast is set to $12.00. Mesoblast earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 21.28 and a 52-week-low of 3.1201. At the end of the last trading period, Mesoblast closed at $11.24.
- With a current rating of Buy, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Cardiff Oncology. Cardiff Oncology earned $0.51 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 18.1216 and a 52-week-low of 0.825. At the end of the last trading period, Cardiff Oncology closed at $12.02.
- With a current rating of Buy, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AAWW). The price target seems to have been set at $84.00 for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs. For the second quarter, Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs had an EPS of $4.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 69.08 and a 52-week-low of 14.97. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs closed at $62.83 at the end of the last trading period.
