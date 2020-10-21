Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 21, 2020
Upgrades
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Cimarex Energy showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 55.29 and a 52-week-low of 12.15. Cimarex Energy closed at $26.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Antero Resources had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of 4.64 and a 52-week-low of 0.638. At the end of the last trading period, Antero Resources closed at $3.80.
- For Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: CBSH), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating Market Perform. Commerce Bancshares earned $1.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 71.92 and a 52-week-low of 45.51. At the end of the last trading period, Commerce Bancshares closed at $60.84.
- For Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. For the third quarter, Snap had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of 29.08 and a 52-week-low of 7.89. At the end of the last trading period, Snap closed at $28.41.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Paycom Software showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Paycom Software shows a 52-week-high of 393.02 and a 52-week-low of 163.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $384.73.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Heska Corp (NASDAQ: HSKA) from Market Perform to Outperform. Heska earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 110.9 and a 52-week-low of 50.0. Heska closed at $104.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB), HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. In the second quarter, Albemarle showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 101.0 and a 52-week-low of 48.8901. At the end of the last trading period, Albemarle closed at $93.61.
- For Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. In the second quarter, Advance Auto Parts showed an EPS of $2.92, compared to $2.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 171.43 and a 52-week-low of 71.3286. At the end of the last trading period, Advance Auto Parts closed at $153.05.
- For ManpowerGroup Inc (NYSE: MAN), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. ManpowerGroup earned $1.20 in the third quarter, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ManpowerGroup shows a 52-week-high of 100.99 and a 52-week-low of 49.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.51.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. Dave & Buster's Enter earned $1.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 48.8 and a 52-week-low of 4.605. Dave & Buster's Enter closed at $18.79 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Canadian Pacific Railway showed an EPS of $3.09, compared to $3.50 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 327.4 and a 52-week-low of 173.26. Canadian Pacific Railway closed at $319.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Hexcel Corp (NYSE: HXL), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. For the third quarter, Hexcel had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The current stock performance of Hexcel shows a 52-week-high of 80.57 and a 52-week-low of 24.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.11.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Oshkosh showed an EPS of $1.29, compared to $2.72 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 95.62 and a 52-week-low of 46.72. Oshkosh closed at $79.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Sell. Galapagos earned $1.95 in the second quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Galapagos shows a 52-week-high of 274.03 and a 52-week-low of 112.0. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $131.79.
Initiations
- With a current rating of Overweight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for UDR. In the second quarter, UDR showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UDR shows a 52-week-high of 51.25 and a 52-week-low of 29.2. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.35.
- Edward Jones initiated coverage on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) with a Buy rating. For the second quarter, ServiceNow had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 533.37 and a 52-week-low of 213.99. ServiceNow closed at $517.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on American Resources Corp (NASDAQ: AREC) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Res is set to $4.00. In the second quarter, American Res earned $0.05. The current stock performance of American Res shows a 52-week-high of 4.93 and a 52-week-low of 0.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.64.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Humanigen is set to $25.00. Humanigen earned $0.16 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of 33.95 and a 52-week-low of 3.4. At the end of the last trading period, Humanigen closed at $13.85.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Shift Technologies is set to $15.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of 12.34 and a 52-week-low of 10.64. Shift Technologies closed at $10.83 at the end of the last trading period.
