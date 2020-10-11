Cramer Shares His Thoughts On NCino, AT&T And More

On CNBC's Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT). He thinks it's a buy.

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX) is a growth play on the data center, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer likes Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH). He thinks gene sequencing is terrific.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) is a pet story and it has an activist, said Cramer. He advised a viewer not to take any more off.

Ncino Inc (NASDAQ: NCNO) is so real that Cramer wouldn't be surprised if it goes up to $100.

Cramer prefers Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) over AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). He is nervous about the layoffs in AT&T.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is not a quality stock, believes Cramer. He would not buy the stock.