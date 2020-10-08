Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2020 8:43am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Needham raised Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) price target from $190 to $255. Roku shares rose 3% to $219.02 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $215 to $230. Paypal shares rose 1% to $196.50 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) from $6 to $3. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.8% to $1.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target on Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) from $62 to $70. Green Dot shares rose 1.3% to close at $61.50 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James lifted First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) price target from $72 to $80. First Solar shares rose 1.6% to $79.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) price target from $140 to $190. Mirati Therapeutics shares rose 5% to close at $180.17 on Wednesday.
  • Rosenblatt lifted the price target for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) from $62 to $65. Ambarella shares rose 0.8% to close at $53.72 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target on Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) from $64 to $73. Nextera Energy Partners shares fell 0.1% to $65.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Benchmark raised Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) price target from $4 to $5. Ramaco Resources shares fell 1.9% to close at $3.68 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) from $27 to $43. Kura Oncology shares rose 7.8% to close at $33.56 on Wednesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMBA + CRBP)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bristol-Myers Squibb's Lung Cancer Readout, Positive News From Masimo, Integra Lifesciences
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 6, 2020
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 150 Points; Alteryx Shares Spike Higher
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 3%; Miragen Therapeutics Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ARQTTruist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On38.0
BEPCWells FargoDowngrades60.0
ESNTMKM PartnersMaintains50.0
NSCCredit SuisseMaintains246.0
KURACredit SuisseMaintains43.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com