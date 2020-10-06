Market Overview

10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2020 8:28am   Comments
Gainers

  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares surged 18.06% to $0.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) stock increased by 7.43% to $109.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) shares moved upwards by 6.57% to $9.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) stock surged 6.19% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.0 million.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) stock surged 5.3% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.6 million.
  • Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $149.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) shares decreased by 3.88% to $15.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $943.1 million.
  • Edison Nation (NASDAQ: EDNT) stock fell 2.91% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) shares decreased by 2.84% to $20.2. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
  • Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) stock fell 2.66% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

