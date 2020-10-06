10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) stock rose 77.07% to $2.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares moved upwards by 19.51% to $4.96. The company's market cap stands at $266.6 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) shares rose 17.58% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) stock increased by 11.94% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) stock moved upwards by 11.45% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares surged 9.36% to $16.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.6 million.
Losers
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ: GRNQ) stock fell 9.68% to $1.68 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $90.7 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) stock decreased by 7.15% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares sank 3.38% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $159.7 million.
- Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ: ADES) stock sank 2.63% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPenny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas