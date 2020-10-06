Market Overview

11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2020 8:25am   Comments
Gainers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBR) stock surged 10.11% to $1.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) shares rose 5.51% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 billion.
  • Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE: FEAC) shares rose 5.16% to $13.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Aegon (NYSE: AEG) stock moved upwards by 4.67% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
  • Spartan Energy (NYSE: SPAQ) shares increased by 4.23% to $14.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

 

 

Losers

  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares declined by 6.62% to $0.62 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
  • Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) stock fell 3.56% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.
  • Churchill Capital (NYSE: CCXX) shares declined by 3.38% to $10.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) stock declined by 2.81% to $22.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Prudential (NYSE: PUK) shares decreased by 2.23% to $28.99. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 billion.
  • Switchback Energy (NYSE: SBE) stock decreased by 2.21% to $14.66. The company's market cap stands at $575.6 million.

