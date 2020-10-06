12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) shares moved upwards by 21.14% to $47.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
- Conformis (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares moved upwards by 14.81% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $61.4 million.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares surged 12.12% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.0 million.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares surged 10.92% to $17.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock surged 9.85% to $88.65. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 billion.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) stock surged 9.52% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.6 million.
Losers
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares sank 34.93% to $1.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares sank 26.33% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares decreased by 21.09% to $25.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NEOS) shares declined by 17.11% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ: SRGA) stock fell 13.05% to $1.6.
- Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: AXGT) stock fell 12.97% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $197.6 million.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
