10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- JP Morgan boosted Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) price target from $183 to $190. Advance Auto Parts shares rose 0.1% to $156.00 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target on Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from $1150 to $1250. Shopify shares fell 0.4% to $1,061.40 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $351 to $373. Intuit shares fell 0.1% to $331.20 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ: MYOK) from $125 to $225. Myokardia shares rose 0.2% to $220.79 in pre-market trading.
- Chardan Capital cut Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) price target from $53 to $50. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares fell 20.5% to $25.50 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) from $28 to $35. Trinseo shares rose 3.5% to close at $27.52 on Monday.
- SVB Leerink lifted the price target on ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) from $4 to $5. ImmunoGen shares fell 0.7% to $4.39 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD) price target from $150 to $210. TopBuild shares fell 1.4% to close at $177.75 on Monday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) price target from $10 to $12. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares fell 6.6% to $4.54 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital raised the price target for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE: BFAM) from $127 to $150. Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares rose 1.8% to close at $157.99 on Monday.
