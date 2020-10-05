10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- SVB Leerink raised the price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from $153 to $160. Zimmer Biomet shares rose 0.3% to close at $137.69 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. boosted Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) price target from $40 to $55. Sensata Technologies shares rose 2.2% to $44.55 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) from $138 to $141. CME Group shares fell 1% to close at $168.49 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) from $36 to $23. Obseva shares rose 0.8% to close at $2.42 on Friday.
- Barclays lifted the price target for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE: LBRT) from $3 to $10. Liberty Oilfield Services shares rose 2.5% to $8.90 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target on Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) from $52 to $65. Cubic shares fell 0.5% to close at $57.25 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo raised ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) price target from $34 to $36. ONEOK shares rose 2.2% to $27.10 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) price target from $10 to $6. Selecta Biosciences shares fell 1.2% to $1.65 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised the price target for Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) from $40 to $46. Sprout Social shares fell 1.9% to close at $38.14 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) price target from $114 to $115. American Express shares rose 1.2% to $102.82 in pre-market trading.
