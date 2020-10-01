Which Pot Stocks to Buy Are Top Market Performers?

How Ancillary Cannabis Plays Are Creating Wealth

The cannabis industry is becoming more diverse with a variety of products available to consumers. If these products can start flying off the shelve, they will create long-term success for the company. Currently, some of the top marijuana stocks have had tremendous success in this niche area and have helped create multimillion-dollar businesses.

There are also ancillary pot stocks like GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG Stock Report) that provide a unique service to the cannabis industry. GrowGeneration Corp. has the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers with 28 locations. These types of pot stocks are positioned to grow with the cannabis industry. With this growth, it makes it possible to reach a more stable position in the market.

Are These Marijuana Stocks To Buy Positioned For Gains?

As most investors know some marijuana stocks have a history of greater swings in market value. For example, take Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.(IIPR Stock Report). This ancillary marijuana stock is well-positioned for growth in the cannabis industry. The company operates as a REIT which focuses on long-term leases of facilities to legal marijuana growers. These types of marijuana plays have seen much less volatility than other companies.

With the stock market showing more stable trading, investors are looking for pot stocks to buy. Some of these marijuana stocks have seen some lower value in September. These lower stock prices can create opportunities to make a profit in the market.

A Pharmaceutical Marijuana Stock To Watch:GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc GWPH is a biopharmaceutical company focused on, developing, therapeutics through the use of cannabinoids. Based out the U.K. this company has made strides in using pure plant-derived cannabidiol for treatment in the medical field. With its lead product Epidiolex, the company has had great success. Epidiolex was the first FDA approved CBD treatment. Its purpose is to treat seizures and has helped many people across the world. With much success, this drug has created a profitable revenue stream for the company.

This year in Q2 Epidiolex generated $117.7 million for GW Pharmaceuticals. Accounting for almost all of its revenue in 2020. Back in 2019 the Epidiolex pushed GW revenue up to $311.3 million and made up 95% of its total revenue. However, this drug is the company's main product GW is currently working on other treatments. Recently GWPH stock has had a downtrend in recent trading weeks. Recently coming off of August highs its current price range may offer a good entry point for investors. With a solid revenue producing cannabis pharmaceutical GW stock is on the list of top ancillary marijuana stocks to watch.

The Ancillary Cannabis Product Manufacturer: Valen Company

The Valens Company Inc. VLNCF is a global leader in the development and manufacturing, of cannabinoid-based products. back in early 2020, the company has faced some issues during the COVID pandemic. Y, as of now, things are looking better for the Company. With the release of a new cannabis-infused beverage, Summit 10, hopes are high for investors to see great returns.

Before Summit 10 Valen Company produced a record number of SKUs in Q3 of 2020. With 56 white label and custom manufacturing product SKUs in Q3 beating its Q2 number of 36. The products under these SKUs range from vape cartridges, oils, concentrates, and beverages. VLNCF is a company that is showing growth potential.

With Valens Company heading in the right direction, VLNCF stock price is currently gaining investor interest. Trading near the $1.25 range with a recent high of $1.90 back in August. As it stands any continued product growth should have a positive effect on VLNCF stock. With a well marketed product, Valen Company could be an addition to coolers across America on game day.

