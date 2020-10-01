7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it expects preliminary revenue for the quarter ended September 30th will be ahead of previously issued guidance of $401 million to $406 million.
- Xtant Medical (NYSE: XTNT) shares are trading higher after the company announced the closing of debt restructuring.
- Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will demonstrate its novel technology and medical imaging system at RSNA 2020, which is being held from November 29th to December 5th in Chicago.
- NewAge (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares are trading higher after the company announced that it has amended the merger agreement for the acquisition of ARIIX, and that it expects to close the transaction no later than November 30, 2020.
- IDT (NYSE: IDT) shares are trading higher after the company announced Q4 EPS of $0.62, up from $0.15 year over year and Q4 sales of $360.30 million, up from $356.10 million year over year.
Losers
- SMART Global (NASDAQ: SGH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TARA) shares are trading higher after a 13G filing showed Perceptive Advisors has a new 5.8% stake in the company.
