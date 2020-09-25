Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2020 9:38am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) was changed from Negative to Neutral. In the second quarter, Rocket Companies earned $1.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.42 and a 52-week-low of $18.31. Rocket Companies closed at $20.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Outfront Media earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.20 and a 52-week-low of $7.07. Outfront Media closed at $13.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Norwegian Cruise Line earned $2.78 in the second quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Norwegian Cruise Line shows a 52-week-high of $59.78 and a 52-week-low of $7.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.61.
  • For Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC), Benchmark upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. For the second quarter, Norfolk Southern had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $224.99 and a 52-week-low of $112.62. Norfolk Southern closed at $214.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS) from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, General Mills had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.14 and a 52-week-low of $46.59. At the end of the last trading period, General Mills closed at $58.69.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Coty showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.42 and a 52-week-low of $2.65. Coty closed at $2.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Overweight. Carnival earned $3.30 in the second quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carnival shows a 52-week-high of $51.94 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.73.
  • Benchmark upgraded the previous rating for CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, CSX showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CSX shows a 52-week-high of $81.40 and a 52-week-low of $46.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.58.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) was changed from Hold to Buy. Cardinal Health earned $1.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.69 and a 52-week-low of $39.05. At the end of the last trading period, Cardinal Health closed at $45.82.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Fifth Third Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.64 and a 52-week-low of $11.10. At the end of the last trading period, Fifth Third Bancorp closed at $19.61.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Owens & Minor Inc (NYSE: OMI) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Owens & Minor had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.16 and a 52-week-low of $3.63. Owens & Minor closed at $20.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Baird upgraded the previous rating for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Splunk showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $225.89 and a 52-week-low of $93.92. At the end of the last trading period, Splunk closed at $175.91.

 

Initiations

  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Antero Midstream is set to $4.00. For the second quarter, Antero Midstream had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.45 and a 52-week-low of $1.69. Antero Midstream closed at $5.33 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Argus Research initiated coverage on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for DraftKings. For the second quarter, DraftKings had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of DraftKings shows a 52-week-high of $55.70 and a 52-week-low of $18.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.57.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on eHealth Inc (NASDAQ: EHTH) with a Buy rating. The price target for eHealth is set to $101.00. In the second quarter, eHealth showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $152.19 and a 52-week-low of $52.71. eHealth closed at $70.44 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Hexcel Corp (NYSE: HXL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Hexcel is set to $31.00. Hexcel earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hexcel shows a 52-week-high of $83.73 and a 52-week-low of $24.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.59.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE: CPE) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Callon Petroleum is set to $4.00. For the second quarter, Callon Petroleum had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.59 and a 52-week-low of $0.38. At the end of the last trading period, Callon Petroleum closed at $5.25.
  • With a current rating of Neutral, Baird initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG). The price target seems to have been set at $92.00 for Datadog. Datadog earned $0.05 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.99 and a 52-week-low of $27.55. At the end of the last trading period, Datadog closed at $88.37.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Elastic is set to $120.00. Elastic earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.53 and a 52-week-low of $39.01. Elastic closed at $104.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Neutral, Baird initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE: TUFN). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Tufin Software. For the second quarter, Tufin Software had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.13 and a 52-week-low of $5.79. Tufin Software closed at $7.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) with a Buy rating. The price target for Unity Software is set to $100.00. The current stock performance of Unity Software shows a 52-week-high of $88.88 and a 52-week-low of $65.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.57.
  • With a current rating of Overweight, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC). The price target seems to have been set at $145.00 for IAC/InterActiveCorp. For the second quarter, IAC/InterActiveCorp had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $324.74 and a 52-week-low of $100.22. IAC/InterActiveCorp closed at $113.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Neutral, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for ANGI Homeservices. For the second quarter, ANGI Homeservices had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.05 and a 52-week-low of $4.10. ANGI Homeservices closed at $9.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Zillow Gr is set to $112.00. In the second quarter, Zillow Gr showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.57 and a 52-week-low of $18.65. At the end of the last trading period, Zillow Gr closed at $97.44.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ConocoPhillips is set to $46.00. ConocoPhillips earned $0.92 in the second quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.13 and a 52-week-low of $20.84. At the end of the last trading period, ConocoPhillips closed at $33.59.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

