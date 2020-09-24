6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After Hours Session

Gainers

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it initiated a Phase 3 study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.K.

Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY) shares are trading higher after the company announced the sale of six hospitality portfolios for $2.6 billion.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT) shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into a 10-year maintenance and repair agreement with Honeywell.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) shares are trading higher after the company announced its Phase 3 CheckMate -274 trial met primary endpoints of disease-free survival in both all randomized patients and in patients whose tumor cells express PD-L1 greater than or equal to 1%.

Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares are trading higher after D.E. Shaw & Co reported a 5% passive stake in the company.

Losers

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) shares are trading lower after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.