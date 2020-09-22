Cramer Weighs In On Diamondpeak, Caesars Entertainment And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised a viewer to take half of his position in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DPHC) off the table. It's an electric vehicle spec and we saw what happened with some of the electric vehicle specs, explained Cramer.

As an owner of small businesses, Cramer sees what can go wrong during the pandemic. He is not a fan of Marcus Corp (NYSE: MCS).

Cramer has not liked the private correction facility business for 15 years and he has been right. He is not a buyer of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE: GEO).

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) reported a terrible quarter, believes Cramer. He would be careful with the stock.

Cramer would hold Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SWBI). He thinks it's tough to own the stock, but he understands that demand is very strong.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is a very good company, said Cramer. He thinks the stock is a winner.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) had a miraculous run back and Cramer thinks it's time to take profits.

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) is not a good stock and not a good company.

Cramer doesn't understand why is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) doing so poorly because it does have a lot of good things to it. He is a buyer of the stock.