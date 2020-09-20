Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Plug Power, Zebra Technologies And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2020 9:58am   Comments
Share:
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Plug Power, Zebra Technologies And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said to a viewer that he can own 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD), but he thinks it ain't going to make more than a dollar or two.

There is not a lot of travel going on now and that is how Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) makes money, so Cramer is not interested in it.

Cramer advised a viewer with a profitable long position in Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) to take some money off the table. He sees Zebra as one of those companies people are selling in order to buy new IPOs. He believes it is a good company and he would wait for a pull back to buy.

Cramer likes Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), but he wouldn't have liked it if there were no acquisitions.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has a product that is expensive and not as good as some others.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLUG)

Bollinger Motors CEO Carves Niche In Electric Vehicles
'Fast Money Halftime Report Picks' For September 10
33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Linde, Barrick Gold And More
Looking Into Plug Power's Return On Capital Employed
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundPenny Stocks Media

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.