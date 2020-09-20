Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Plug Power, Zebra Technologies And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said to a viewer that he can own 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD), but he thinks it ain't going to make more than a dollar or two.

There is not a lot of travel going on now and that is how Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) makes money, so Cramer is not interested in it.

Cramer advised a viewer with a profitable long position in Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) to take some money off the table. He sees Zebra as one of those companies people are selling in order to buy new IPOs. He believes it is a good company and he would wait for a pull back to buy.

Cramer likes Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), but he wouldn't have liked it if there were no acquisitions.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has a product that is expensive and not as good as some others.