Cramer Weighs In On Alteryx, Uber And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2020 11:35am   Comments
Cramer Weighs In On Alteryx, Uber And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) are the only two oil stocks he will recommend. They are the two best run.

Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) is just terrific, but people will sell it to get cash to put into the next IPO, said Cramer.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is actually doing okay, said Cramer.

Cramer would take profits in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE: NAT).

Penny Stocks Commodities Markets Media

