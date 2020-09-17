Cramer Weighs In On Alteryx, Uber And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) are the only two oil stocks he will recommend. They are the two best run.
Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) is just terrific, but people will sell it to get cash to put into the next IPO, said Cramer.
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is actually doing okay, said Cramer.
Cramer would take profits in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE: NAT).
