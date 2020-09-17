Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2020
Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Mercury Systems had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The current stock performance of Mercury Systems shows a 52-week-high of $96.29 and a 52-week-low of $52.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.55.
- Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating for Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) from Neutral to Positive. For the third quarter, Lennar had an EPS of $2.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. The current stock performance of Lennar shows a 52-week-high of $80.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.92.
- According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for The Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Hain Celestial Group showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hain Celestial Group shows a 52-week-high of $35.40 and a 52-week-low of $18.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.40.
- According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) was changed from Hold to Buy. Whiting Petroleum earned $6.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.25. At the end of the last trading period, Whiting Petroleum closed at $20.47.
- Rosenblatt upgraded the previous rating for A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, A.O. Smith had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The current stock performance of A.O. Smith shows a 52-week-high of $53.72 and a 52-week-low of $33.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.76.
- For Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, Bausch Health Cos showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.15. At the end of the last trading period, Bausch Health Cos closed at $16.86.
- According to Needham, the prior rating for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Stitch Fix showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stitch Fix shows a 52-week-high of $30.44 and a 52-week-low of $10.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.26.
- According to DZ Bank, the prior rating for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Adobe showed an EPS of $2.57, compared to $2.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Adobe shows a 52-week-high of $536.88 and a 52-week-low of $255.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $476.00.
- For ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ZI), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. ZoomInfo Technologies earned $0.07 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.83. ZoomInfo Technologies closed at $31.11 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. NovoCure earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.95 and a 52-week-low of $53.40. At the end of the last trading period, NovoCure closed at $107.25.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) was changed from Buy to Sell. General Dynamics earned $2.18 in the second quarter, compared to $2.77 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $192.58 and a 52-week-low of $100.55. General Dynamics closed at $146.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to HSBC, the prior rating for CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) was changed from Buy to Hold. CF Industries Holdings earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.30 and a 52-week-low of $19.73. CF Industries Holdings closed at $33.34 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a current rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Sealed Air. Sealed Air earned $0.76 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sealed Air shows a 52-week-high of $42.74 and a 52-week-low of $17.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.83.
- UBS initiated coverage on Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) with a Neutral rating. Sonoco Products earned $0.79 in the second quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.77 and a 52-week-low of $37.30. At the end of the last trading period, Sonoco Products closed at $53.50.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for First Republic Bank is set to $115.00. In the second quarter, First Republic Bank showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.12 and a 52-week-low of $70.06. At the end of the last trading period, First Republic Bank closed at $108.38.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPPI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is set to $12.00. For the second quarter, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.57 and a 52-week-low of $1.74. At the end of the last trading period, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals closed at $4.18.
- With a current rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Veeco Instruments. Veeco Instruments earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.21 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. Veeco Instruments closed at $12.13 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Universal Technical. Universal Technical earned $0.38 in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.76 and a 52-week-low of $2.75. Universal Technical closed at $6.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Griffon Corp (NYSE: GFF). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Griffon. In the third quarter, Griffon showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.53 and a 52-week-low of $9.15. At the end of the last trading period, Griffon closed at $19.08.
- With a current rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC). The price target seems to have been set at $127.00 for FMC. FMC earned $1.72 in the second quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $112.62 and a 52-week-low of $56.77. FMC closed at $110.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Natera is set to $75.00. Natera earned $0.75 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Natera shows a 52-week-high of $66.93 and a 52-week-low of $16.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.15.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) with a Buy rating. The price target for ReneSola is set to $4.00. For the second quarter, ReneSola had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of ReneSola shows a 52-week-high of $2.98 and a 52-week-low of $0.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.57.
- With a current rating of Buy, Stifel initiated coverage on Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Huntsman. Huntsman earned $0.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.90 and a 52-week-low of $12.23. Huntsman closed at $22.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CVS Health is set to $72.00. For the second quarter, CVS Health had an EPS of $2.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.89. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.03 and a 52-week-low of $52.04. At the end of the last trading period, CVS Health closed at $57.47.
- With a current rating of Buy, Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV). The price target seems to have been set at $130.00 for Fiserv. In the second quarter, Fiserv showed an EPS of $0.93, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fiserv shows a 52-week-high of $125.05 and a 52-week-low of $73.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.26.
- With a current rating of Buy, Compass Point initiated coverage on Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN). The price target seems to have been set at $220.00 for Global Payments. In the second quarter, Global Payments showed an EPS of $1.31, compared to $1.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.62 and a 52-week-low of $105.54. At the end of the last trading period, Global Payments closed at $175.91.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fidelity National Info is set to $155.00. In the second quarter, Fidelity National Info showed an EPS of $1.15, compared to $1.78 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $158.21 and a 52-week-low of $91.68. Fidelity National Info closed at $148.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Revolve Group. For the second quarter, Revolve Group had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.69 and a 52-week-low of $7.17. Revolve Group closed at $17.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Stitch Fix is set to $25.00. Stitch Fix earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.44 and a 52-week-low of $10.90. Stitch Fix closed at $28.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE: BSX). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for Boston Scientific. For the second quarter, Boston Scientific had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.62 and a 52-week-low of $24.10. Boston Scientific closed at $40.18 at the end of the last trading period.
