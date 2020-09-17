Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2020 8:25am   Comments
  • Needham lifted the price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) from $468 to $477. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares fell 0.1% to $433.80 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities raised Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) price target from $16 to $19. Bausch Health shares rose 3.8% to close at $16.88 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) from $330 to $375. Cooper Companies shares rose 1.9% to close at $342.31 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from $87 to $102. Darden Restaurants shares rose 2% to $94.81 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) from $4 to $7. TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares fell 3.2% to $5.10 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink raised the price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) from $29 to $31. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.5% to $46.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target for Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from $55 to $50. Ciena shares fell 0.5% to $41.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Chardan Capital lifted Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) price target from $5 to $7. Exicure shares rose 1.7% to close at $2.04 on Wednesday.
  • Benchmark boosted Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) price target from $23 to $28. Surgery Partners shares rose 2.9% to close at $23.75 on Wednesday.
  • Needham lifted the price target on Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) from $150 to $170. Paylocity shares rose 0.5% to close at $147.01 on Wednesday.

